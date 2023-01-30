Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,024 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 905,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,360 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of FOX by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 361,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in FOX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in FOX by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

FOX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

