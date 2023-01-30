Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,808,000 after acquiring an additional 309,411 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 65.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 501,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 40.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 323,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $33.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

