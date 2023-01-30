Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 48.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Stock Down 0.1 %

WestRock stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.