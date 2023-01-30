Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

OFC stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Stories

