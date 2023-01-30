Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OC opened at $92.11 on Monday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.