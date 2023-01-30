Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,457,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,428,000 after buying an additional 102,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,652,000 after purchasing an additional 208,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 330,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

In related news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $45.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

