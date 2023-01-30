Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,683 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $33,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $147.26 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $191.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average of $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

