Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,847 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Textron by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Textron by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Textron by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Textron by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.