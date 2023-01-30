Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,869 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $233.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $328,017. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Twilio from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

