Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 32,931 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,931 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $50,802,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after buying an additional 1,352,996 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 103.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,260,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 555.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,353,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,708 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC stock opened at $47.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.