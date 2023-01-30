Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCOI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $68.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.38. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $72.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 762.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,752 shares of company stock worth $1,670,982 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.