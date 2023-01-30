Assetmark Inc. Purchases 123,016 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,151.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,016 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.60. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares worth $5,550,323. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

