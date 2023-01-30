Atb Cap Markets Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.66. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.47 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

