Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LBRT. Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.21. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 84.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,669,114.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.