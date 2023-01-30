Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Atlas Copco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Atlas Copco’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 150 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.51.

ATLKY stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

