Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137,640 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after buying an additional 636,809 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,219,000 after buying an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $115.95 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

