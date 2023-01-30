Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.20.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison Company Profile

NYSE:AVY opened at $187.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $209.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

