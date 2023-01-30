Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

AXTA opened at $29.27 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.