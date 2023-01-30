Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives $48.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth $21,926,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $19,338,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $11,989,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $7,346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $6,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX opened at $47.90 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

