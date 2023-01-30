Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Financial Survey

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 27.07% 17.43% 1.66% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Axos Financial and Madison County Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axos Financial and Madison County Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $773.09 million 3.72 $240.72 million $4.30 11.14 Madison County Financial $21.87 million 3.71 $7.41 million N/A N/A

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Madison County Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment is involved in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. is a holding company for Madison County Bank. It services include mobile banking, bill pay, quicken and quickbooks, mobile deposit, estatements and security tips. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, NE.

