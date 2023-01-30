Aya Gold & Silver Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AYA. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 2.1 %

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$8.22 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$4.98 and a 1-year high of C$11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$954.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.05.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$9.38 million during the quarter.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.