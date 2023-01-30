B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.09) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($8.15). The business had revenue of $77.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million.

ICPT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $762.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

