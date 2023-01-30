Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Ball Trading Up 1.1 %

Ball stock opened at $57.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. Ball has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $97.99.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,155,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,971,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Articles

