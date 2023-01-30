Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in Tesla by 582.4% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $177.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.97. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

