Barclays PLC Acquires 133,006 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 372.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,404,000 after buying an additional 1,685,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,843,000 after buying an additional 85,778 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,464,000 after buying an additional 357,539 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after buying an additional 727,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 81,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $401,072.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $75,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $355,654.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $401,072.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,937 shares of company stock worth $1,197,313. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RCUS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading

