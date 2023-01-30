Barclays PLC Acquires 160,327 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

SKIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $11.47 on Monday. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.41 million. Beauty Health had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

