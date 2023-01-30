Barclays PLC Acquires 7,885 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NSP stock opened at $108.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 472.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

