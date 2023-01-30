Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CUBE opened at $44.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 171.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Stories

