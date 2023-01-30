Barclays PLC Buys 139,337 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 1,068.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,337 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,831 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 174,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 83,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush set a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

