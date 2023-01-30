Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,329,000 after purchasing an additional 337,195 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $203.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

