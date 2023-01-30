Barclays PLC Purchases 29,261 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,261 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

