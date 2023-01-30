Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.40.

ABX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$26.19 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$33.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.67. The firm has a market cap of C$46.28 billion and a PE ratio of 18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,735.33. In other news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 10,837 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at C$932,735.33. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 110,011 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,951,945.76.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

