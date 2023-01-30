Barrington Research Comments on The Marcus Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Marcus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.86 million. Marcus had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MCS. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE MCS opened at $14.89 on Monday. Marcus has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $19.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.15 million, a PE ratio of 372.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is 500.00%.

In other news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $48,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

