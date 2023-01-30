Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Alphabet accounts for about 3.7% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after buying an additional 17,019,726 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after buying an additional 15,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,821.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,580,000 after buying an additional 8,865,958 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares valued at $5,550,323. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.