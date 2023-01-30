Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €95.00 ($103.26) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($111.96) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($104.35) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €92.94 ($101.02) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($109.15). The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

