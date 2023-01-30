Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Short Interest Up 37.2% in January

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,890,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 38,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBBY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $2.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $204.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -10.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

