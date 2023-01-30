BellRing Brands (BRBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.75 million. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BellRing Brands Price Performance
BellRing Brands stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
