Benchmark Weighs in on Shopify Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) – Equities research analysts at Benchmark issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shopify in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark analyst M. Zgutowicz anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.08.

SHOP opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Shopify by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

