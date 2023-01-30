Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in January

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bénéteau Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEAF opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. Bénéteau has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

Get Bénéteau alerts:

Bénéteau Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.