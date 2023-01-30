Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in January

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bénéteau Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEAF opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. Bénéteau has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.
Bénéteau Company Profile
