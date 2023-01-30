Berenberg Bank Reiterates €194.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €194.00 ($210.87) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($197.83) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €158.10 ($171.85) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €187.75 ($204.08) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €184.70 and a 200-day moving average of €164.29. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a one year high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

