Berenberg Bank Reiterates €304.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €304.00 ($330.43) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($253.26) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($269.57) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($271.74) target price on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($250.00) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ALV opened at €221.65 ($240.92) on Monday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($224.78). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €207.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €186.84.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

