Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCYC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCYC opened at $28.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $831.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.78. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $51.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 669.65%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. Research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at $891,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Featured Articles

