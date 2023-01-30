BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.46.

BB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

NYSE:BB opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.42. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,289 shares of company stock worth $2,509,772 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,205,000 after acquiring an additional 923,553 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackBerry by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BlackBerry by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,439,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

