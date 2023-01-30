BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 126.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 332,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 185,969 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 81,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 124,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 87,087 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $32.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

