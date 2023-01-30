BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.44.
BNPQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($72.83) to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($70.65) to €67.00 ($72.83) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €60.00 ($65.22) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($67.39) to €61.00 ($66.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.
BNP Paribas Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.
