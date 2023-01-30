BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.44.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($72.83) to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($70.65) to €67.00 ($72.83) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €60.00 ($65.22) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($67.39) to €61.00 ($66.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.