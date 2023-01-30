BOK Financial Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.86.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $99.50 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.93.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 91.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $209,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $212,205.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,038.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Articles

