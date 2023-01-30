Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Boot Barn in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.77. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Boot Barn Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $86.18 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $105.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.25.
Institutional Trading of Boot Barn
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2,281.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 95,897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 67.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn
In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.
