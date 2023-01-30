BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 399,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 86,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.4 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

