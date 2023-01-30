BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Up 38.6% in January

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LND. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 115.8% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 416,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 223,665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the second quarter valued at about $154,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LND opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ( NYSE:LND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

