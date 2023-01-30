Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 10th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.